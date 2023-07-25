EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With some steamy temperatures in the forecast, it’s important to keep some things in mind to be safe outside. When it comes to the heat, the biggest thing to remember is listening to your body.

28/22 News reporter Emily Allegrucci stopped by an ambulance service in Exeter to learn the major dos and dont’s in the summer heat.

As the sun rises this week, the heat is expected to follow. Not far behind are the dangers that people face when it comes to high temperatures.

“They should limit their outside activity to the early morning hours of the day when the sun’s not at its highest peak, or in the evening hours when the sun starts to set,” said Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Chief of Operations Edward Szafran.

Experts say staying out of the heat of the day is key. They suggest limiting outdoor activities like cutting the grass, walking the dog, and exercising to early morning and evening.

“We have a lot of runners in the area and we see them running whether it’s 10:00 in the morning, 7:00 at night. But they should really try to refrain in doing it in this type of weather. The extremes are a little, even for the most seasoned athletes, be a little harsh on their body,” Szafran explained.

For hot, humid days, hydration is key, and for fans of Gatorade or Powerade, it’s important to drink a bottle of water between drinks filled with electrolytes.

First responders say listen to your body, it will let you know you’re overdoing it in the heat.

“If you feel like you need to take a break, take a break. We obviously don’t want to see you, but if there’s an emergency that arises you know call 9-1-1 early,” said Szafran.

And if you do think you may have accidentally spent too much time in the warm temperatures, there are certain symptoms to keep watch for.

“Your body stops sweating, chest pain, headaches, fatigue, rapid heart rate, difficulty breathing. A lot of the signs where your body’s over-exerted,” Szafran continued.

That’s your body’s way of letting you know something is wrong. Experts say to stop what you’re doing and depending on severity, seek medical attention.

In the end, there is a secret to staying safe during a heat wave – avoiding it altogether.

“Anything that you can do to get yourself out of the heat, out of the elements to kind of give your body a break is better than ending up in the emergency department,” Szafran said.

First responders also mentioned that if you can’t avoid being outside in the heat, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and be aware of how you’re feeling.