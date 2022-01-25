Experts discuss the safety of humans interacting with wildlife

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Following the search of missing monkeys Friday night, we checked in with experts on the safety of wildlife and human interaction.

Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park in Lake Ariel, Wayne County, says unexpected run-ins with wildlife are somewhat common for those visiting and exploring, hiking, boating, etc. in the Poconos.





However, no one should bother an animal unless it’s in clear distress. In that case, they say you need to contact your local wildlife rehabilitation center or the PA Game Commission.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sydney Kostus spoke with the animal park experts on how to keep wildlife animals safe tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.