EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Exchanging the cocktails for mocktails. “Dry January” is underway and it challenges people to kick off the new year with 31 days of sobriety.

While it may seem like a fun challenge, the month can be a time for people to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol.

After the excesses of the holidays, many have given up alcohol for the entire month of January. The challenge is called Dry January and it has grown in popularity in recent years.

“That’s basically what it is. it’s kind of like a jump start for health for the New Year,” said Stefanie Wolownik a prevention education specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services.

Researchers say participation can offer a host of health benefits including weight loss, boosting immunity, and improved sleep. The prevention education specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services says it could be risky for some.

“When a person has alcohol use disorder, it is very dangerous to go cold turkey from alcohol, because it’s only one of two drugs that you can die from the withdrawal symptoms,” explained Wolownik.

People who are physically or psychologically dependent on alcohol should seek advice from a medical professional before they commit. For those who take part, Wolownik says the challenge could induce self-awareness.

“If they stop drinking and it causes them to shake, then there’s a problem. that’s like a first step for those that are in deep denial that there is a body’s addiction to alcohol,” added Wolownik.

Resources are available to help if you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol.

For more information on the effect of alcohol visit the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism website.