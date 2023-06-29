WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a “code red air quality action day” for all of our state.

It’s due to “fine particulate matter” in the air from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Wildfire smoke is made up of a mixture of gasses and particles produced when wood and other organic materials burn. The particle pollution, also called fine particulate matter, can get into your lungs and cause health problems.

Dr. Sean Devine is the Chief of Geisinger’s Division of pulmonary medicine. He says the smoke has been a topic of conversation with his patients since it first came into the area.

