Expensive Truck Part Stolen

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Scranton Police are looking for two individuals who stole a truck part from a local dealership.
It happened on the last Saturday in August, but police are just now released the details.
A customer’s Toyota Tacoma was at Toyota of Scranton for some collision work. The damage was severe enough to have the components exposed to the elements where two individuals driving a red Dodge Ram pickup truck cut, disconnect and stole the engine’s wiring harness worth two-three thousand dollars.
“Folks came in, backed in, and looked around, went under the hood and cut the harness and unplugged it from the engine control module,” said the dealership’s Director of Collision, Curt Manck.
Scranton Police Department recently posted pictures on their FaceBook page for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.
“It’s tremendously sad to know that we have someone’s vehicle here and someone breaks in and starts cutting pieces out of it,” said General Manager, Allen Blad.
Scranton Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip here.
