WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the expected delays for former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

According to PSP, former President Trump’s visit will result in temporary delays near the Mohegan Sun Arena during the afternoon and evening hours;

Interstate 81

Exit 168 Highland Park Interchange

Troopers say drivers are reminded to expect delays, backups, and congestion in and around the area during Saturday’s event.

State police will be assisting the United State Secret Service, Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, and other agencies to ensure the safety and security of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump during his visit to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.