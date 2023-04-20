SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just in time to greet the summer tourists, Great Wolf Lodge in Monroe County is expanding.

Eyewitness News was there Thursday for the Hard Hat Tour of the $125 million expansion.

This includes the remodeling of the water park and the new fireside restaurant.

The general manager says the expansion means between 300 to 1000 new jobs and The visitor’s bureau is ecstatic.

“I can say that I grew up taking my children to Great Wolf Lodge. They grew up here, they love it,” said Chris Barrett, President and CEO of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

The expansion of the water park is due to be finished by July 4.