SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An important expansion at a local college gives a boost to an important program offered at the school.

Johnson College officials announced the opening of Bracey Hall in the fall of next year, which will expand its HVAC program. It’s been in the pipeline since 2018.

They received a $1,000,000 grant from the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program and the Bracey family.

The money was earmarked to help build up any trade programs in high demand, like the HVAC program.

Officials say when they first started, there were 14 students in the program that’s tripled in a short period of time.