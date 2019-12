STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Soon the Monroe County Courthouse will be expanding.

The county plans to spend $50 million on additions to its existing courthouse.

The county has started to expand by relocating its detective division to 701 Main.

Soon the district attorney and public defenders will relocate to that location as well.

Reporter Cody Butler spoke to a County Commissioner about the plans and will have the details tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.