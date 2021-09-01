Exit on Cross Valley Expressway closed due to flooding

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As rain continues to pound the northeast, water has already started to rise on some roadways.

Water runoff has forced the closure of the Exit 3 off-ramp from the North Cross Valley Expressway to River Street.





Around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, one car got stuck in the standing water. The driver said he didn’t realize how deep the water was because other vehicles were driving through it.

This picture, taken 30 minutes prior to the closure, shows the water starting to accumulate on the road.

Check 511 PA for the latest road closures.