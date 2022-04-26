EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Exeter Brough is facing multiple charges after police say she stabbed a man.

Police were called to the Wyoming Avenue Turkey Hill on Monday morning around 2:00 a.m. in Exeter Borough for a stab victim. Upon arrival, police were met by Cidney Hargrave, who police described as being “covered in a large amount of blood”.

Police transported the victim to the hospital when he said “my [expletive] sister stabbed me.” Police then went to Lincoln Street in Exeter to question Trish Hargrave, who said she and her brother got into a fight but she denied stabbing him, according to paperwork. Police noted blood splatter at the front door.

According to police, Cidney said that Trish ransacked his room, left, and then came back with a knife. Police say, that Cidney had his hands up in a defensive position when he got stabbed in the right hand.

Cidney then left the house and Trish followed him, leaving her 3-year-old child alone, for several blocks until he made it to Turkey Hill, according to court paperwork.

Trish Hargrave is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of smile assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.