EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County-based commercial electrical contractor is on board to help with the I-95 collapse. Kuharchik Construction of Exeter has been hired to repair communication capabilities.

Mike Kuharchik, the company’s Director of Safety, tells Eyewitness News their workers will disconnect power where needed, maintain message boards, and repair the fiber optic system critical to keeping the Philadelphia intersections safe.

Kuharchik told Eyewitness News earlier Sunday night a gas line problem needed to be resolved first and added it will take a couple of days for his company to assess the damage, get the necessary equipment, and make repairs.