WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Allied Services in Wilkes-Barre Township is offering a new Parkinson’s class this fall.

The integrated health system recently received a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation to offer the class for free.







Starting mid-September, the twice-weekly class will provide exercise and yoga classes designed specifically for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

A monthly support group will also be hosted for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers.





Allied Services Senior Staff Physical Therapist and Neurologic Specialist Kristina Dorkoski spoke with Eyewitness News about what patients can expect and how they can sign-up.

She also demonstrated some of the activities that will be offered to patients like Diane Schuckers of Wilkes-Barre who already receives one-on-one therapy and has signed up for the group class.

To register for the program or to learn more, call Theresa Craig at 570-341-3051.

