Meet the 2022 New Year’s babies born across the region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some families ring in the new year with seafood traditions, champagne, and the famous midnight kiss.

However, some families were lucky enough to celebrate the first day of the new year with a baby and the newest addition to their families.

At Evangelical Community Hospital, Jedidiah Lemon and Carlee Jo Rudy, of Mifflinburg, welcomed their daughter Luna Jo Lemon at 2:04 a.m.

Jedidiah Lemon & Carlee Jo Rudy with daughter Luna Jo

At Scranton’s Geisinger Community Medical Center, Samantha Marstell and Jason Jablonski, of Scranton, welcomed their son Asher Edward Jablonski at 3:37 a.m.

Jason Jablonski & Samantha Marstell with baby boy Asher Edward

At the Danville Geisinger Medical Center, Wendy Milks and David Harmon, of Danville, brought Isabella Louise Harmon into the world at 8:57 a.m.

Wendy Milks and David Harmon with baby girl Isabella Louise

At UPMC Williamsport Alyssa Hunter and Bailee Maradeo, both of Williamsport welcomed their daughter Ophelia at 11:10 a.m.

Baby Ophelia with parents: Alyssa Hunter & Bailee Maradeo

At Wayne Memorial Hospital, Parents Austin Reese and Tia Franklin, of Waymart, welcomed daughter Dixie Lynn Reese at 7:51 p.m.

Tia Franklin & Austin Reese with baby girl Dixie Lynn

Eyewitness News wishes all the families very healthy and happy babies and a very Happy New Year!