Excitement builds ahead of Wilkes-Barre St. Patricks Day Parade

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is happening in just two days.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack marching band is gearing up to perform in the city’s 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We’re in Division 4. We had another parade that was the halfway to St. Patrick’s Day parade, kinda like a warmup in September. We’re really excited to see everybody out and to perform for the crowd finally at the St. Patrick’s Day parade,” said band director Michael Pryor.

Students are excited to showcase their talent for the first time since Wilkes-Barre’s Christmas parade.

“I’m always excited to be a part of parades. It’s always a lot of fun getting out there playing for the people and just being a part of the community,” said Zackery Drake, who is a junior at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

The parade route will begin at the intersection of South Main Street and South Street and travel around Public Square ending at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets. Mayor George Brown says he’s excited to finally have the parade back for the first time since 2019.

“It’s going to be a great day for Wilkes-Barre, a great day for the businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Bring everybody out, let’s have a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day and a great parade,” said Mayor Brown.

The City of Wilkes-Barre’s St. Patrick’s Parade Route

This year’s parade will include over 60 groups and 450 participants. This map shows the roads that will be closed Sunday afternoon from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m.

“With a winter storm headed our way and some uncertainty revolving around Scranton’s parade, is your parade a go no matter what?” we asked.

“Naturally that’s dependent on the weather on Sunday. If we do get some bad weather on Saturday, we’ll prepare the roads and sidewalks for the parade, but Sunday is really going to determine whether we have the parade. But as of right now, we are 100% a go,” Mayor Brown explained.

The Wilkes-Barre Saint Patrick’s day parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m.