KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No criminal charges will be filed against FBI agents who were attempting to arrest former Maryland official and federal fugitive Roy McGrath in Knoxville earlier this year when he was fatally shot, Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen announced Friday.

Allen said that former Chief of Staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head as FBI agents attempted to take him into custody on April 3 in West Knoxville.

According to a press release issued Friday, an FBI agent fired one round simultaneously when they released they were within the trajectory of McGrath’s firearm. The round struck McGrath’s left cheek. Following the completion of an autopsy, the Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to determine which of the two gunshot wounds caused McGrath’s death.

McGrath failed to appear for a federal court date three weeks prior on charges including wire fraud, theft and falsification of records resulting from an alleged scheme to fraudulently obtain a severance payment of more than $200,000 from his former job at the Maryland Environmental Service.

Knoxville agents were requested to arrest McGrath by FBI Baltimore and were provided a copy of the warrant, a description of McGrath’s vehicle, and information that McGrath was at the Costco on Kingston Pike. McGrath did not stop when agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop and he continued to dive until he was boxed in between the Advanced Auto Parts and Sonic Drive Thru near 10702 Kingston Pike.

McGrath told agents he had a loaded gun when they approached the vehicle and ordered him to put his hands out the open driver’s side window. Agents reported seeing McGrath with a handgun raised to his right temple. The district attorney’s office said agents were put in the trajectory of McGrath’s gun by the way he held it to his head, causing one agent to believe he posed a threat of imminent death or serious injury to himself or other agents.

A shot from McGrath’s handgun struck his right temple, while the agent’s shot struck McGrath’s cheek. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

The district attorney’s office determined that the agent’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense based on had reasonable belief that McGrath posed a threat of death or serious injury. The press release also stated that prosecutors would have been unable to disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt based on the evidence and that the medical examiner would have been unable to testify to either manner or cause of death to a reasonable degree of medical certainty.