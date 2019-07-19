SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Everyone into the pool! It was a great day to make a splash in area watering holes.

Eyewitness News Photographer Joe Dominick stopped by the pool in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park to see how everyone’s staying cool!

“There is going to be a heatwave today. Decided why not just take a dip, it’s going to be pretty hot out, don’t want to be stuck in the house all day,” said Cole McFadden – Madison Township

Eyewitness News asked Lea and Aleese Rozovsky”Would you say that everyone should be out here right now swimming?”

They responded! “Yes everyone!”

“With the heatwave coming in it’s going to be ridiculously hot, there is no need to stay inside, might as well get out once in a while, come to the pool, enjoy yourself,” said Nate McFadden.

Cole McFadden adding “It’s nice, it’s refreshing.”

“It’s only going to get hotter, so you gotta keep it cool,” Nate McFadden advises.

“We’re having fun and we always wanted to swim in the water park again,” and so do Lea and Aleese Rozovsky

“Nice people here, it’s a good environment, get to see the kids playing, slides are nice, it’s fun here,” said Nate…and then it was back to the pool where it is cool!

Learn more about the pool at Nay Aug Park LINK