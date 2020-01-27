Every Penny Counts: School Donates Money to Volunteer Fire Department

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Times have been tough on volunteer firefighters all across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Recently the Honesdale Fire Department got the help they needed.

Lieutenant Tim Wright of the Honesdale Fire Department tells Eyewitness News, “We got 1,000 dollars from Wayne Highland Education Association. It’s the teacher association at the school. In November they did one of their community outreach programs and thankfully the fire department was one of the beneficiaries.”

With the extra money, the fire department will be able to get equipment that will ultimately save lives.

Money donated to the fire department is used for many different pieces of life saving equipment.

“It can go to anything. To our turnout gear, to air packs, to equipment on the truck. Thermal imaging cameras, to hoses, and such that we can use and overall maintenance of the fire truck.” Wright continued.

$1,000 may not sound like much to some. To these volunteers, they are grateful for anything.

Wright stated, “Every penny helps with the overall mission of the fire department to help save lives and protect property.”

The department protects more than the borough of Honesdale. It covers numerous surrounding townships. Answering hundreds of calls a year.

“We respond to about 400 emergencies a year. And that is all volunteers that’s everything from structure fires to false alarms, to medical assistance. Anytime there is a need for assistance we have volunteers willing and ready to go.” Wright said.

Wright is thankful the community sees and understands it’s efforts to the community.

“We give so much of our time to our community being an all volunteer department as well. So it’s great to know the community has our back and helps raise funds so that we can update our life saving equipment and help better serve our community.”