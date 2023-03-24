SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local museum is showing a new exhibit.

The exhibit is dedicated to women in art.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Everhart Museum in Scranton is showcasing an entire exhibit that features the work of women artists and works that feature woman.

The museum’s executive director explains that in the early 1800s, women were not allowed to be artists.

“But they could be weavers they could be working in textiles so that is a wall hanging that we have here that is done by women we have a needlepoint of Niagara Falls. It was done by a woman in the early 1800s,” said Charles M. Barber the Executive Director at Everhart Museum.

This exhibit is not only to honor the work of these women but also to showcase the..

View of Niagara Falls Afternoon tea Weavers of new hope

“Wonderful talents and capabilities of women and the creative talents they have,” added Barber.

Barber says the art can be seen in print and online but it does not compare to seeing the artwork in person and experiencing the pattern of the brush strokes firsthand.

Some of the artwork on display are from women artists from northeast Pennsylvania.

The exhibit will be displayed until summer and is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to five and on Saturday from ten to five.