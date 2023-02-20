SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ask any parent and they’ll tell you, getting their kids to brush their teeth is nearly impossible.

But a local program is hoping to show why dental health at a young age is essential, and, at the same time, give soon-to-be dentists some hands-on training.

Fortis Institute in Scranton held their annual Give Kids a Smile Event earlier Monday.

A way for dental hygiene students to get practice while also teaching kids and their parents the importance of dental care, all for free.

For 13 years now, those at Fortis Institute’s Dental Campus have been working on local children’s smiles.

“Even if you just like getting your teeth cleaned, this is a really great opportunity especially for children with what we can offer,” said Katelyn Huber, a Dental Hygiene Student at Fortis Institute.

Give Kids a Smile offers free dental exams, cleanings, and x-rays for those ages 3-17.

The students get hands-on experience while also fulfilling a graduation requirement.

“We do a really in-depth job just for our requirements for school so you can really rely on all the information you receive from the students and the faculty of dentists here,” said Dental Hygiene Student at Fortis Institute, Caitlin Charles.

The no-cost program is a way to get treatments that can often be pricey.

“I’ve seen some patients who haven’t been to the dentist in over like 15-20 years due to how expensive procedures are,” said Charles.

Future dental professionals take this opportunity to inform parents on how important it is to get ahead of their children’s dental health.

“We try to educate the kids and mostly the parents because at this age it’s a lot of the parents that need to help the kids. We give them like a goody bag and show them like how to floss, brush, things like that so when they go home they can use what we taught them,” said Teddi Kaple, a Dental Hygiene Student at Fortis Institute

“The issue around dentistry is the lack of perceived need for it. So a lot of people think like oh, you know I brush my teeth at home, I floss my teeth at home so my teeth are fine but that’s not necessarily always the case,” said Huber.

Gracelyn Marchel’s mother was happy to watch and learn while her patient got the works for the very first time.

“It was awesome. I love that they went step by step with me and they told me everything they did. I think that was great for her too because she got to learn a little bit, I got to learn a lot,” said Mariah Marchel from Throop.

As the hygienists in training work their magic on the young pearly whites, dentists supervise to make sure the process goes smoothly.

All to keep children’s smiles healthy and camera ready.

The next Give Kids a Smile event will be in August, giving kids the perfect opportunity to get their teeth cleaned before school starts.

Fortis accepts walk-ins, and you can make an appointment by calling (570) 955-4015.