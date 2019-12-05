Ethics Commission Issues Order in Tarlecki Case

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The State Ethics Commission issued an order on December 5th confirming former Conyngham Township Supervisor, Linda Tarlecki, violated the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act.

Tarlecki was found to have issued payments to herself from public funds without authorization from the Township Board of Supervisors. It found she also failed to file Statements of Financial Interests with regard to her public office from 2013 through 2017.



Tarlecki is ordered to make restitution payments to Conyngham Township $141,137.44 by December 30th, as well as file complete and accurate Statements of Financial Interests for the missing years.

The issue will be referred to the Columbia County D.A., the Pennsylvania Attorney General, and the IRS.

To see the full ruling, visit the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission.