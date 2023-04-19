EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg student is one of three Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to compete in the finals of the State System Startup Challenge.

Stelios Melekos, a business management student, and the other competitors will pitch their original business plans to judges for a chance to win money for their startup or expand their business Wednesday night.

Melekos will compete against a freshman special education student from Pennsylvania Western University, Victoria Heffelfinger, and a senior pharmaceutical product development student, Jake Henry.

“State System universities are preparing thousands of students for success as entrepreneurs, and I commend the supportive faculty and the remarkable ingenuity and energy of the students,” said Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira.

“Several past winners of this competition have launched their own businesses from the ideas born of this real-life experience, and I look forward to the new businesses that may emerge from this year`s competition,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein.

The first place prize is $10,000 with second place receiving $5,000 and third place winning $2,500.