ESU Delays Student Return from Spring Break For One Week To Prepare for Remote Delivery of Classes

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) NEWS RELEASE East Stroudsburg University is announcing a delay in the return of students to campus after its spring break to Monday, March 23, in order for the University to prepare for the launch of alternative teaching methods, if necessary, due to the activity of COVID-19.

“To date, there are no cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on our campus,” says ESU President Marcia G. Welsh, Ph.D. “It is important to know that our campus is not closed. Our plan to delay the return of students to campus through March 21 is intended to keep our students safe at home while giving our faculty time to convert face-to-face courses to distance education in the event that remote delivery of classes will be required in the week/weeks to follow. Our residence halls will remain open to house a limited number of students including student athletes, international students, and those who live on campus and are actively engaged in student teaching.”

Events that are scheduled to take place on campus through March 22 are canceled and future events will be evaluated as necessary.

“We have been communicating to our students that if they are feeling sick or have been in contact with anyone who may have been infected to stay home. These are precautionary measures – to keep our campus and our local community safe,” said Dr. Welsh.

For additional updates, visit ESU’s COVID-19 webpages at esu.edu/coronavirus. A hotline has been established to answer any questions our students and their families may have at 570-422-5555. The hotline will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 12.