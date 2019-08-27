ESU Changes Drinking Policy for Students

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Big changes are coming to a college campus in our area as students returned to class for the new semester.

East Stroudsburg University students who are now 21 and older and live in campus housing will now be able to consume alcohol in their residence. Officials say about 25-percent of the students who live on campus are 21 and older.

The administration believes by having strict rules in place for those who are of legal drinking age it will allow the students to be responsible drinkers. It has been in the works for about three years with a big push in the past nine months.

“We have some people that are living with people who are under 21 so we got to keep in mind that the roommate can’t drink, it can only be the resident who’s 21” noted Jianna Figueroa, Senior Resident Assistant

“There definitely should be alcohol rules but as far as bringing alcohol to campus I think it’s okay,” said Angel Cerra, Senior.

“We’re going to be able to drink off-campus when we’re 21 so we might as well be able to do it here. We’ll keep it safe nobody underage drinking” said Lauren Shepherd, a sophomore at ESU.

E-S-U is the first school in the state system to allow drinking for university housed students.