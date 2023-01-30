EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to eradicate food insecurity on college campuses across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative has awarded East Stroudsburg University a $40,000 grant.

On Monday, ESU announced the grant saying the funds will help the university better support the students and their families, as one in three college students in the commonwealth face food insecurity.

The university hopes to give all students better access to high-quality food and let students know they are not alone.

“ESU’s goals of this grant are to increase access to nutritious food, increase access the Warrior Food Pantry, create a culture of donation, complete assessment to ensure food insecurity is addressed in equitable ways, and increase awareness of food insecurity and solutions for our campus community.” Dr. Laura Suits-Dolan, interim director of health and wellness

The Hunger-Free Campus Initiative’s goal is to address hunger across campuses, as well as provide resources for those who may need them. The grants are awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and former First Lady Frances Wolf.

The Warrior Food Pantry is open on Tuesdays between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.