ESU announces plans to bring students back for in-person learning by fall 2021

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Interim President of East Stroudsburg University Kenneth Long says he plans to begin bringing students back for in-person learning in spring of 2021.

Under the plan, classes will remain mostly online but students will be able to use the university’s facilities and participate in extra-curricular activities. A third of the on-campus housing options will also be open.

ESU then plans to bring most students back in fall of 2021 with only some online courses, which they say is dependent on students following social distancing, masking and handwashing guidelines in spring and also during the fall.

The university outlined some protocols to help keep students safe including universal self-monitoring and expanded testing. Students who opt to live on campus or otherwise participate in on-campus activities/athletics will have daily health checks and surveillance testing in addition to a quarantine period when first arriving on campus until a negative test result is received. Housing will be single units with a private bathroom.

The president says this is all dependent on the students adhering to the protocols and guidelines to stay safe and healthy.