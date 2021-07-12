ESU agrees to partnership with Northampton Community College

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg University is partnering with another college for a special deal.

ESU and Northampton Community College signed an agreement Monday morning, allowing NCC students to transfer into ESU’s upper undergraduate and graduate programs.

College officials say this will allow students who are uncertain about higher education to try an associates program, while simultaneously supporting a pathway to a bachelor degree or even a masters.

“It’s a big win. Mostly for our students but I also think for this community and for both of these incredible colleges,” Dr. Mark Erickson, president of Northampton Community College, said.

To help current and future students achieve a four-year degree, East Stroudsburg’s transfer scholarships will be available, up to $6,000, to any transferring NCC student.