WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, Wilkes University is hosting an esports event, kicking off a new era of competitive gaming for students.

Starting in fall 2023 in the Simms Center on Main Street, students with an interest in video games could compete in esports at Wilkes University in Overwatch, League of Legends, and Super Smash Bros.

A presentation and discussion with gaming experts will take place in the McHale Athletic Center at Simms Center on Main Street.

Doors to “An Evening of Esports with Estars” open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m.

The event will address the rapid growth of esports, and what it means for the future generations of college students and women in gaming.

The esports team is housed within the Digital Design and Media Art Program and is open to students of all interests and majors.

Located inside the Simms Center on Main Street, the gaming center will include 10 gaming terminals with tournament-style equipment and technology, such as full HD LED monitors inside the 1,100-square-foot facility.

Courtesy: Wilkes University

There will also be large-screen televisions for viewing and a “Wall Street-like ticker’ that will broadcast real-time scores.

A dedicated spectator space will also be available with “shout casting” to call out what’s happening for fans and fellow players.

Gaming terminals will be available for students around campus for students interested in gaming at a recreational or competitive level.

Courtesy: Wilkes University

Construction of the center begins this spring and Wilkes University Esports will begin competing in the 2023-2024 academic year and is recruiting students for the inaugural team.

“Esports is just another example of how Wilkes University continues to offer incredible opportunities to students in and out of the classroom. By leveraging the expertise of our academic programs and faculty members, and by hiring a dedicated staff that will lead our students to success, esports at Wilkes will soon become a major competitor in the gaming space,” said Wilkes University President Greg Cant.

David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Estars Studios, and Dr. Maggie Jordan, a competitive gamer and advocate for women in gaming, will both be speaking at the event.

The event is open and free to the public and any high school or Wilkes University students who are interested in esports are encouraged to attend the event and register online.