STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYUO) — It’s time to share the love in Monroe County. Ertle Subaru in Stroudsburg held its annual Share The Love Check Presentation Thursday afternoon.

This year’s recipients were Quiet Valley Historical Farm and Monroe County Hospice House.

In total, Ertle Subaru donated over $17,000.

Where did the funds come from? A portion of the sales from every new Subaru bought or serviced through the year goes towards this annual event.

“We love giving back to the local community, anything we can do to help impact. Our local area is a major driving point for us the fact that we can give just over $17,000 to two wonderful organizations is something that really warms our hearts and it’s a major goal of our company,” said Sales Manager of Ertle Cars Meghan Ertle.

Ertle also says the two organizations are over the moon about this very generous donation.