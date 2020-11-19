Ertle Subaru donates 300 turkeys to West End Food Pantry, funds to charities

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Ertle Subaru has begun their “Share the Love” event in which they donate to charities chosen by customers who purchase a new car from Nov. 19th this year to Jan. 4, 2021. They also plan to donate 300 turkeys to the West End Food Pantry.





Pocono Mountains United Way and Knights of Columbus are also on the list of local charities customers can donate to.

Photojournalist Joey Dominick spoke to those involved and will have the full story on later editions of Eyewitness News.