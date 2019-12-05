Equines for Freedom Holiday Auction

Equines for Freedom


PECKVILLE, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The Rotary Club of Scranton and the charity, Equines for Freedom, are partnering for the 2019 Holiday Auction on December 5th at Fiorelli’s Catering in Peckville. The event features a buffet dinner and cash bar.

The largest fundraiser of the year for the Rotary Club, the auction raises money for a different area non-profit each year. Equines for Freedom provides free equine-assisted therapy to local veterans and first responders who experience symptoms of PTSD.

For more information, visit Rotary Club of Scranton or Equines for Freedom

