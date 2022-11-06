CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A program that uses horses to help heal veterans and first responders with PTSD have something to celebrate. Equines for Freedom marked its seventh anniversary Sunday.

A few dozen people came out to celebrate with a food truck, live music, basket raffles, and even got to hang out and pet the horses.

Equines for Freedom uses a unique method known as Equine-assisted Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, or EMDR, to help vets struggling with post-traumatic stress.

“A lot of them are fighting battles still now on the home front that we know nothing about and it’s just really important that we as a community surround them and that we now take over and we support them as they move forward,” said Marica Ramey, a Therapist with Equines for Freedom.

Today also marked the first anniversary of Equines for Freedom owning its own horses.

These rescued horses have experienced their own form of trauma including some which were injured on the racetrack.