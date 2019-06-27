EPA head can decide what is released



Transparency rules at the EPA just got a little less transparent.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency can now decide what to release and what not to release thanks to changes made to its transparency rules that explicitly grant the administrator authority to decide which public records it will release or withhold.

This change in the Freedom of Information Act comes without the normal process of public input. Some worry this kind of change risks partisan politics getting in the way of the public’s right to know what’s going on in their government.