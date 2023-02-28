EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan returned to East Palestine on Tuesday.

Regan held a roundtable with teachers and students at East Palestine High School and met with small business owners. He then went to the new “Community Welcome Center” to kick off its opening.

The center, located at 25 N. Market St., will serve as an informational center for residents on resources, such as cleaning options. It will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday was Regan’s third visit to the village since the train derailment.

Regan’s visit was to highlight resources available to the community and provide an update on the federal response to the train derailment.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Regan addressed the decision by the EPA to not test for dioxins. Dioxins refer to a group of toxic chemical compounds. Dioxins are highly toxic and can cause cancer, reproductive and developmental problems, damage to the immune system, and can interfere with hormones.

Regan said he has heard residents loud and clear and is taking their concerns back to Washington. He said any testing decisions will be based on science.

During Regan’s visit last week, he ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the area of the train derailment, including the removal of contaminated soil and water. Some of that contaminated soil will be moved to a location in the area — Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool.

The EPA also laid out several requirements for Norfolk Southern, and Regan said if the company didn’t abide by them, the EPA would complete the work and charge the company triple the cost.

According to the EPA, it is continuing to monitor air quality and has helped screen nearly 600 homes for any contaminants. The EPA is also assisting local authorities with water testing.

