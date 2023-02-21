EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan had some strong words for Norfolk Southern on Tuesday.

Speaking in East Palestine, Regan said he’s not going to let Norfolk Southern off of the hook for the cleanup following a train derailment that left a mess in the village.

Regan said using its legal authority, the EPA is ordering Norfolk Southern to finish cleaning up the area. That includes removing contaminated soil and water and transporting them to the proper location.

That includes debris in waterways and soil at the crash site, he said.

“We’re not going to leave this community behind. We’re not going to leave this community to handle the aftermath alone. We are with you,” he said.

Regan was joined by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Congressman Bill Johnson during the local visit.

Regan said Norfolk Southern will also reimburse the EPA for cleanup at area homes and businesses within the radius of the crash site, which will be conducted by the EPA and its contractors.

Norfolk Southern will be required to complete a work plan, which will be reviewed and approved by the EPA.

If Norfolk Southern fails to complete any of these requirements, Regan said the EPA will complete them and then charge the company triple that cost.

“Folks, I know this order can’t undo the nightmare that families in this town have been living with, but it will begin to deliver much-needed justice for the pain that Norfolk Southern has caused,” Regan said. “I want the community to know that we heard you, and we need to keep hearing from you.”

“There’s a long road ahead, but you will not have to walk that road alone. We’re going to take this journey to justice together.”

DeWine said during their local visit, they drank the water from one of the homes. He assured residents that the water is safe to drink, as tests have indicated.

He said they will be offering tests for private wells in the area, for those residents who want them.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro also spoke, saying they were taking independent sampling in the state. Those results should be back soon. He said monitoring of the air and water in Beaver County will continue.

Shapiro criticized Norfolk Southern’s early response to the incident, saying it created confusion and unnecessary risk.

