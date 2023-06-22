SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — City Hall in Scranton held an important meeting regarding environmental and climate changes in Scranton.

Environmental changes are coming to the City of Scranton.

Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz paid Scranton a visit to have a round-table discussion with Scranton’s Mayor, Paige Cognetti, along with fellow environmental justice stakeholders.

And mayor Cognetti is thrilled with the outcome of the conversations.

“I’m really energized it’s always wonderful to have people around the table that are so passionate and to talk about these issues that mean so much to our future here all the way down to our kids and the types of environments they’re living in,” explained Mayor Cognetti.

Some of the issues discussed included mold, air quality, water quality, walkability and street safety, and landfill expansion.

“We talked about that today, its very important we continue to engage our entire community on these larger issues like the landfill and its impact,” added Mayor Cognetti.

Mayor Cognetti also told Eyewitness News that there are already changes underway but the EPA brought more ideas to the table.

“New lead paint program that we’re working on, we’re trying to work with a Pennsylvania American water on some lead pipe replacement pieces. So we have a lot of things in motion but the EPA presence here giving us ideas for grand might be available is gonna really help us get where we need to be,” continued Mayor Cognetti.

These environmental improvements are in a five-year plan but Mayor Cognetti says the community will see changes within the next months.