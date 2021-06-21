Environmental group makes way across commonwealth, bringing awareness to climate issues

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — An environmental group is making their way across Pennsylvania to Wilmington, Delaware to bring attention to climate issues.

“The overall walk is all about shifting away from our reliance on fossil fuels, oil, coal and gas, and shifting to wind and to solar, to clean energy sources. That will clean up our air, clean up our water, clean up our earth. And we are calling upon President Biden to get serious about that,” said Ted Glick with Walk For Our Grandchildren.

“I have three young boys, and I want them to stay here. And they are not going to do that, living under the shadow of a mountain of trash,” said William O’Malley from Dunmore.

“We’re also opposed to the expansion. We shouldn’t have a mountain of garbage the size of the Statue of Liberty in the center of our valley. As people come in to visit us. It’s very offensive. We’d like to see that closed, and more recycling and reuse, reducing of waste,” said Alex Lotorto of Scranton.

“We’re going for a week. We’re going across Pennsylvania into Delaware. So, every day we are going to be meeting with local people, fighting local projects like this one,” Melinda Tuhus, of Connecticut said.

“I’m here because of the future of our children and our grandchildren, just like all the rest of these people here,” said Tim Burke, the mayor of Dunmore.

The group’s next stop will be in the Easton/Bethlehem area to protest a pipeline project.