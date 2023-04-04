PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are environmental concerns after a truck carrying kerosene rolled over Tuesday morning in Penn Forest Township in Carbon County.

A number of crews responded to Drakes Creek Road in Penn Forest Township Tuesday morning for a kerosene spill.

Steve Oho, the owner of R.F. OHL in Lehighton says the driver failed to negotiate a turn and ended up on its side along Drakes Creek Road.

“We know he came around the corner as you can see by the tire marks he said something happened and he just lost control of the vehicle but he’s ok,” said Oho.

As the truck rolled over it took down a tree and some power lines. Penn Forest Township Fire Chief Tom Lynd says the PPL wires were not energized at the time.

“One of the tanks on the truck did split. We estimated it leaked 800 gallons of kerosene,” explained Chief Lynd.

As for what impact the kerosene spill will have on the surrounding environment?

“It should not have any effect on the environment. We’ve checked all the streams down and it has not they’re too far away,” added Chief Lynd.

As for the cleanup, Chief Lynd says he’s not sure what action they will take but noted crews may have to dig the soil out in the area of the spill

Drakes Creek Road will be closed until sometime Wednesday, while crews work on the cleanup.

Luckily, the spill did not enter the Lehigh River or any of the surrounding streams.