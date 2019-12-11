Envirohealth: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint During the Holidays

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Manufacturing, transportation and gift waste add up to plenty of pollution.

The U.S. transportation sector actually emits more greenhouse gases than all the coal, oil, and gas-fired energy plants in the country combined.

The U.S. Postal Service plans to make nearly 16 billion deliveries this holiday season.

We all can have a positive, green impact on the planet based on how we order our gifts online to the way we dispose of packaging.

Health consequences can be serious from pollution related to transportation and manufacturing. Issues can range from respiratory to cardiac to even Alzheimer’s disease.

