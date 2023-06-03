KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said they found an envelope containing a “significant amount of cash” Friday afternoon and are now looking for the owner.

On Friday around 7 p.m., state police say they found an envelope filled with cash out front of the Big Lots in Kelly Township, Union County.

Troopers said they do not know who the envelope belongs to and are searching for its owner.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the envelope’s owner to contact PSP Milton at (570)524-2662.