WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It is a bittersweet time as we close out the year at 28/22 News. Two members of the team with more than 80 years combined experience are retiring from the TV industry.

28/22’s Mark Hiller looked back on the careers of both men who have been fixtures at WBRE and WYOU.

“Now do you want the 28 or the 22?” General Manager Andrew Wyatt asked Dave Becker.

“Oh, well that’s a tough question,” producer Dave Becker responded.

Dave Becker and Bob Bradley could made their work seem like a piece of cake. More than eight decades of combined experience can fool a person that way, but to get so good at their jobs did not just happen overnight.

Bradley began acquiring his experience inside this building in 1979 as a master control operator and newscast director. He already had several years under his belt by 1985 when Sandy Wisnewski first began working with him.

“The guy has got long hair. He’s standing behind the switcher. He’s smoking. He’s drinking a can of coke and he’s got no shoes on,” Sandy Wisnewski, Production Supervisor, said.

Quite a first impression, but Bradley would go on to impress in many other ways, rising to the head of WBRE/WYOU’s commercial department.

“The man, the myth, the legend. You know, he taught us everything we know,” added Becky Stitzer, Creative Services Director.

Becky Stitzer worked closely with Bradley beginning in the 1990s.

“He’s just one of these people that knows everything and you can rely on him for any live event… The telethons, the parades, every commercial. You even hear his voice on TV. He would voice his own commercials. We relied on him for everything. We ask his opinions, his advice, and I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” Stitzer explained.

It’s not just co-workers he impressed. Jack Wise took his customer decorating business commercial needs to Bradley for the past quarter century.

“Just his knowledge. You know, he goes to different seminars and he always comes back with something new,” said Jack Wise, owner of Jack Wise Interiors.

“He’s excellent at directing, producing, writing, editing, shooting — [He] Does it all,” Stitzer said.

Of all the things Bradley has done, it is creating commercials he has enjoyed the most.

“Some of it is objective but a lot of it is subjective when you can really put your own twist on something,” Bradley explained.

Dave Becker shifted his broadcasting career from radio to television news in 1986. The path to newscast producer took him from TV News Assignment Editor and Production Assistant to even sideline reporter.

“Now if the Crusaders have any chance of winning this one, their defense has to knuckle down in the second half to win this conference game,” Becker explained in a 1989 newscast.

As his news writing and producing career evolved, so too did technology. Clunky typewriters and color-printed scripts gave way to keyboards and digital copy.

“We had to tape the scripts together and run them through a teleprompter by hand. Now, everything obviously is computerized. Everything is much faster, which makes it a lot better. I mean, we’re able to pump things out much more quickly now,” Becker explained.

Becker produced newscasts that included some of the biggest stories of the day including the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing, the 9/11 terror attacks, and the 2011 Wyoming Valley flood evacuation.

“We do shine in those moments even though they’re difficult and it’s a struggle. We put on our best face and make sure that everyone is informed and needs to know what they need to know,” Becker stated.

Jayne Ann Bugda has worked alongside Becker during his 37-plus years in the newsroom.

“Sometimes we’ll think back for something and we’ll start laughing because we’ll remember something from the late 80s, the 90s, 2000s,” said Executive Producer Jayne Ann Bugda.

She credits his calming personality with helping make the newsroom a pleasant place to work.

“He has a lot of patience and he’s very intelligent, and the other thing is Dave has a great sense of humor,” Jayne Ann Burgda said.

As Becker gives way to the next generation of news producers he offers one bit of advice: stick with it.

“It’s hard sometimes but it also can be very satisfying and you meet a lot of great people. I’ve been fortunate and blessed to have met some wonderful people since I’ve been here,” Becker advised.

Yes, it’s the end of an era at northeastern Pennsylvania’s longest-running television station.

“I’m really going to miss you, bob. Take care. Have a great retirement,” Wisnewski said.

“Congratulations to both of you guys. It was my honor working with both of you for a long time,” 28/22 I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick said.

So long, Dave and Bob.

“Thank you,” Becker told 28/22 News.

No, thank you. It won’t be the same without you.

We wish Dave and Bob a long and healthy retirement. Thank you for your work and all the memories.