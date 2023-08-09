POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police standoff that began Tuesday afternoon has come to an end after nearly 13 hours.

Police were on the scene throughout the night at South 19th and West Norwegian Streets in Pottsville with several roads blocked off.

A State Police Special Emergency Response Team, an armed vehicle, and local police and firefighters were all on the scene.

The Schuylkill County Communications Center confirmed that the scene of the standoff was cleared around 5 a.m. but that no one was in custody.

28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.