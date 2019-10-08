(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A battle over taxes could mean the end of the line for a popular tourist attraction in the Poconos.

Jim Thorpe Borough and the School District claim the Reading and Northern Railroad owe them money for an amusement tax.

The railroad runs the Lehigh Gorge scenic train trips in the borough. It’s estimated the railway owes more than $90,000 from the past three years for the 7-percent tax.

The train has threatened to pull out of running the excursions at the end of the year because of the tax which dates back to the mid-1990s.

The Jim Thorpe Borough Council President, Greg Strubinger is hopeful an agreement can be reached.

“If their business is an amusement and the opinion is that it is then it’s just a simple application of the law. If they’re operating a business that requires the payment of this tax then they should pay it” said Strubinger.

The railway and the tax collector for Jim Thorpe battled the issue in court. The judge sided with the borough for the railway to pay the tax. According to the council president, the railway is appealing that decision.