End of Summer: Lackawanna State Park visitors look ahead to autumn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The autumn equinox is nearly upon us, marking the official end of summer.

Eyewitness News visited Lackawanna State Park to get some thoughts on the changing of the season.

Joey Tierney of North Abington Township says he loves when the seasons change and he loves every season — but autumn is his favorite.

“It’s just beautiful, I see the moon rising in front of me. It’s just a beautiful time,” said Tierney. “I think fall time is our best season. Days get warm, nights are chilly. I love winter when it snows, I’m a skier. Summer was great, but it was a little bit too wet this year.”

Elizabeth Field, a resident of Scranton, says she is going to miss the summer but not those rainy days that we had so many of this year.





“This summer was really rainy. A lot rainier than it has been previously,” Field said. “I know I didn’t have to do my garden as much. But it was a beautiful summer overall, except for the rain.”

Kathy Mason grew up in New England but, now lives in Florida. Anytime she wants a change of seasonal scenery, she takes a trip back home.

“Well I grew up in Massachusetts, so I do like the change of the seasons. Florida doesn’t have much but, I can come visit it, and that is what I do,” Mason said.

Field tells us she loves going for long drives during the change of season to see the fall foliage.

“I love driving the countryside in the fall, it is just beautiful,” Field said. “We were up to Honesdale yesterday and unfortunately the leaves haven’t changed yet. But, it is still a beautiful time of the year to travel around.

The autumn equinox officially arrives in our region Wednesday afternoon at 3:20 p.m.