End of Daylight Saving Time brings challenges on the road

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From morning sun glare, to rush hour traffic in the dark, the clocks “falling back” brings added challenges for those on the road.

According to AAA’s website, “the fall and winter months bring less daylight and darker commuting hours, which can lead to more crashes between cars and pedestrians or bicyclists,” warns the fall 2019 Street Smart Program.







If you commute in the mornings in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, you may have noticed the angle of the sun is a little different since the clocks were rolled back for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Motorists have reported having a hard time seeing the road when driving during the time the sun rises and sets. You can check out some tips to keep you safe on the road at these times at drivingtests.org.

Roadways for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and others can be dangerous come nightfall, as well. With the time change, many motorists are now making their “rush hour” commute in the dark. The amount of vehicles and pedestrians on or near the roadways at this time of day can be dangerous if you’re not prepared.

AAA Mid-Atlantic offers the following tips for drivers:

Slow down.

Turn on your headlights to become more visible during early morning and evening hours.

Keep vehicle headlights and windows (inside and out) clean.

Do not use high beams when other cars or pedestrians are around.

Yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks and do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.







AAA Mid-Atlantic Tips for Pedestrians and Bicyclists

Cross only at intersections. Look left, right and left again and only cross when it is clear. Do not jaywalk.

Cross at the corner – not in the middle of the street or between parked cars.

Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you have to walk on a road that does not have sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

Evaluate the distance and speed of oncoming traffic before you step out into the street.

Wear bright colors or reflective clothing if you are walking or biking near traffic at night. Carry a flashlight when walking in the dark.

Avoid listening to music or make sure it is at a low volume so you can hear danger approaching.

Bicycle lights are a ‘must have’ item for safe night riding, especially during the winter months when it gets dark earlier.

Many Pennsylvanians find it common to see deer near roadways while driving. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, at this time of year, deer-vehicle crashes are rising toward their peak.







“Deer are on the move now seeking new food sources, which often require them to travel further distances during the fall and winter. Typically, the greatest number of deer-vehicle crashes occur in mid-November when the rut, or mating season, peaks,” said Colin Berg, Information Education Supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.

AAA Mid-Atlantic offers the following tips: