‘EMS Strike Team’ to assist hospital in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hospital in Lackawanna County will be receiving federal assistance in the form of a strike team.

According to a release from Governor Wolf’s office, the strike teams will be deployed to Scranton Regional Hospital to increase acute care capacity by approximately 30 beds.

This release comes two days after Lackawanna County declared a state of emergency to combat the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.

Areas in which the strike teams will assist include increasing general medical and surgical beds for COVID-19 positive patients and additional staff to work collaboratively with current hospital staff.

The exact number of individuals to be deployed is still to be determined, however, all ‘Strike Team’ members will be deployed around January 3rd for 30 days.

WellSpan Hosptial in York Pennsylvania will also receive a strike team.