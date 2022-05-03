POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The word ‘Empower’ was on the minds of those attending a conference in the Poconos Thursday.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce hosted its Empower NEPA women’s leadership conference at Kalahari resort.

More than 600 women and men attended the event, getting the chance to network, listen to 20 different speakers and meet new people. The conference also brought together nine Chambers of Commerce from across NEPA.

“It’s just like anything else, you learn a new computer program, put it right into practice or you’re going to forget what you’ve learned. So we really want to take the lessons today, put it into practice, and change their lives and be empowered,” said Mari Potis, Director of Membership, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.







“All of the women here, it’s really great to see all of the networking, it’s really great to see the bonds. I’m seeing so many familiar faces, but I’m also seeing some new connections being made,” said Shantelle Davis, Senior V.P., Pocono Chamber of Commerce.

This is the eighth year the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce has hosted the event.