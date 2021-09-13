Employee futures uncertain after KME in Nesquehoning announces plant closure

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State lawmakers are speaking out after a major Carbon County employer announced they will be moving their operations out of our area.

One of the largest employers in Carbon County is closing its doors. Now elected officials are doing what they can to help over the 300 employees who could be left without a job.

“It is definitely a loss for this town and all of the towns in the surrounding area,” said resident Chirs Dunbar.

A plant in Carbon County that makes fire trucks is closing for good come April 2022.

“Major impact. A lot of people are employed by that company. I would like to see something else come in here and help us out,” said Dunbar.

REV Group, the parent company for Kovatch Mobile Equipment in Nesquehoning, says it will begin moving production elsewhere. Meaning its 300-400 employees could be out of jobs by next year.

“They’re pretty little to come by. I mean we got AMETEK and Sharps here in town. They’re good companies, but not as good as KME. It’s sad they’ve been here for many years,” said Jocelyn Muffley.

Jocelyn Muffley’s aunt lost her job at the plant. She says KME isn’t the only place laying off employees in town.

“We’re a small area to begin with. We don’t have much. To make decent money in the area you have to drive 45 minutes,” said Muffley.

“It is very disappointing that REV group never engaged local or state leaders about future plans for the Nesquehoning plant or gave stakeholders the opportunity to keep the plant open,” said State Senator John Yudichak and state representative Doyle Heffley in a joint statement.

The lawmakers went on to say they plan to work together to ensure the workers at KME receive assistance to help them transition to new jobs.

REV group says they are meeting with employees from Nesquehoning to discuss further options like relocating them to one of their other facilities across the nation.