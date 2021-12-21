Employee bound and robbed at Clinton County massage parlor

PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Mulan Massage and Spa Monday.

According to officials, it happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dottereers Road in Porter Township.

Troopers say one suspect finished his message while the second suspect walked into the business and threatened a massage therapist. Investigators say the victim told troopers the suspect grabbed her by the neck and pointed a gun to the back of her head, demanding she give him the money.

According to state police, the victim showed the suspects where the money was located and they took around $700 cash along with the victim’s cellphone.

Both suspects taped the victim’s hands and feet together before leaving and fleeing in unknown directions.

Investigators are describing suspect one as a black male, 6’5 tall and skinny, wearing a black jacket, black

pants, white socks, and black shoes.

Suspect two is described as a black male, 6’0 and skinny, wearing all black clothing, along with a black mask and black gloves.

The victim related that she recognized suspect one from previous massages and believes he drives a big truck and may be from the Houston, Texas area, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to contact State Police Lamar at (570) 726-6000 and reference incident #PA21-1685387; investigated by Trooper Damon Braniff.