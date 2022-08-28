BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emotional vigil was held Sunday night for a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed.

More then 400 friend and family gathered to remember and celebrate the life of Kassadey Matulevich. She died Saturday night after, police say she was shot in the head.

One family member noted numerous people came out to show their support at the vigil, and it was clear Matulevich was loved by many.

Matulevich attended Hazleton Area High School where she was a member of the varsity cheerleading squad and was about to begin her senior year.







Family members, friends and school faculty spoke about the loss and the impact she had on her friends and community.

“It’s an unimaginable loss. We are all traumatized. She was so well loved by her family, by her friends and the community and her cheerleading squad,” said Matulevich’s aunt, Dannon Tihansky.

“She was so special. And I love her, and we love her. and we will forever remember her,” said Tiffany Yarish, Matulevich’s cheer coach.

After the vigil, friends and family released lanterns in her honor.

Hazleton Area High School will be offering grief counseling for anyone in need.

Police have not released any other information surrounding Matulevich’s or if they have any suspects in custody.